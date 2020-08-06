Gallagher, June "Irish" June 1, 1934 - July 31, 2020 Born in Revere, MA and lived in many places around the U.S. including various bases in New England, AZ, AK, MO, CA, and NE through her husband's career in the United States Air Force. Irish had a beautiful smile for everyone she met, which won her friends from around the world. She was an avid 18-hole-golfer, once winning a tournament when she was 9 months pregnant, and another time scoring a hole-in-one. Irish's beloved circle of friends included many she knew for 50+ years, and an extended family through Capehart Chapel. Irish spent her retirement traveling and golfing with her adored husband (of almost 60 years) and celebrating life with her six children and their families. Preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Susan Bronsdon; husband, Lee; eight siblings; and grandchildren, Kate Elizabeth Gallagher, Kevin Thomas Parlor, and Christian Michael Parlor. Survived by children, Mark V. (Gail) Gallagher, Kerry "Kay" (Rob) Parlor, Mary (Angelo Aversa) Gallagher; Patricia Boisvert (David), Michele (Jim) Gallagher Glesinger, and Jenna (Brian) Gabrial Gallagher; grandchildren: Daniel Gallagher, Brendan Parlor, Kaitlin Parlor, Dylan Parlor, Jillian Parlor, Susann Parlor, Cosimo Aversa Gallagher, Melissa Boisvert, Xavier Boisvert, Sebastien Boisvert, Beatrix Gabrial Gallagher, Irish Gabrial Gallagher, and Matilda Gabrial Gallagher; 3 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Private Family Funeral Mass, visit www.bramanmortuary.com for webcast and more information. Memorials to the Kate Gallagher Memorial Scholarship fund, The Institute of Apostolic Oblates or Sailing Heals Inc. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Service information
11:25AM
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
