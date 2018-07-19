Gamerl, Mary Rose (Guyott) Age 63 Passed away in Gilbert, AZ. Preceded in death by husband, Dennis John Gamerl. Survived by two sons, Jeremy (Kimberly) Gamerl and Joshua Gamerl; two sisters, Gayle (Larry) Workman and Linda (Fred) Palmer; brother, Glenn (Jean) Guyott. VISITATION with family: Saturday, 1-4pm, with 2pm CELEBRATION OF LIFE CEREMONY, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

