Gangel, Marilyn Ann Marilyn Ann Gangel, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the Columbus Community Hospital. Marilyn was born February 12, 1931, in Falls City, Nebraska, to George and Pauline (Gould) Coupe. She graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1948 and received her BS degree with distinction from the University of Nebraska in 1952. While attending the university she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and Mortar Board-a senior honorary society. After three years of teaching in Shawnee Mission High School in Mission, Kansas, Marilyn married Robert Gangel in Nebraska City in 1955. The newlyweds moved to Columbus in 1956. The Gangels were twice blessed with daughters…Alice Jane and Mary Sue. Community volunteerism was an important involvement for both Marilyn and husband Bob. She served as secretary/office manager for the Columbus Centennial Celebration of 1956. She found this a very successful means of embracing her new community, making many new friends quickly. Marilyn became an active troop leader, board member, and officer of the Prairie Hills Girl Scout Council. In 1985, she was awarded the Thanks Badge by the Council. When the Council was replaced by the statewide Girl Scouts-Spirit of Nebraska, she continued to serve as a member of the state finance committee. A member of St. Bonaventure's Church, she served on the altar flower committee, the Scotus School Board, funeral food committee, the Perpetual Adoration Society, and Meals on Wheels. Other community involvement have included Red Cross, Friends of Music, Columbus Hospital Auxiliary, United Way Board and assistant fund drive chairman for two years. A charter member of the PEO Chapter HA, where Marilyn held every office. She was a substitute teacher for over thirty years at Columbus and Scotus High Schools. She enjoyed bridge, travel, playing golf in the Elks Ladies League. Her love of reading enhanced by her membership in The Book Review Club of Columbus. In 1980, Marilyn was crowned Queen Isabella during the annual Columbus Days Celebration. She and her husband, Bob, were avid Husker fans and football season ticket holders for some fifty years. Marilyn is survived by husband, Bob Gangel of Columbus, NE; daughter, Alice Jane (Charles) Ward of Cary, NC; daughter, Mary Sue (Matthew) Sommers of Kearney, NE; grandchildren, Molly Ward of New York City, Samuel Sommers of Pinedale, WY, Sarah Sommers of Kearney, NE; brother, Dr. George H. Coupe of Riverview, FL; sister-in-law, Charlene Gangel of Nebraska City, NE. Marilyn was preceded in death by parents, George and Pauline Coupe; brother, Eugene Louis Coupe who was killed in action during WWII; brother-in-law, Bill Gangel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Friday, July 27, 10:30am at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church with Father Michael Swanton celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Thursday from 4–6pm at Gass Haney Funeral Home with a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. VISITATION will continue on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Bonaventure Church, Scotus High School, Girl Scouts-Spirit of Nebraska or the University of Nebraska Foundation-UNK campus. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com GASS HANEY FUNERAL HOME 2109 14th St. Columbus, NE 68601 402-564-5227
