Garfoot, Robert F. "Bob" July 9, 1931 - August 7, 2020 Survived by his wife, Ginny Garfoot; children, Judy Garfoot Wiberg (Steve), and Roger (Coree) Garfoot; granddaughters: Ellen, Libby and Emma Garfoot; and stepsons, Steve Gray and Andy Gray. Bob graduated from the University of Wyoming, a member Sigma Chi fraternity and Army ROTC. After serving in the Army, he received his Masters of Engineering from University of Iowa. Bob spent a long career at Northern Natural Gas Company. After retiring, Bob enjoyed many happy days on the golf course. A Private Graveside Memorial Service is planned. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
