Genovesi, Joseph Eugene
Joseph Eugene Genovesi died July 31, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Preceded in death by wife, Tammy. Survived by father, Jesse; mother, Judy; brother, Jesse Jr. (Jackie); nephew, Jackson; and loving aunts and uncles. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, August 15th, 11am, Sacred Heart Church, 2207 Wirt, Omaha, NE 68110. Mass will be live streamed. Masks required. Internment: Marty, SD. Memorials directed by the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Genovesi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

