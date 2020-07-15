Gentrup, Dorothy "Dottie" Kathleen

Gentrup, Dorothy "Dottie" Kathleen July 12, 2020 A longtime nurse and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, died July 12, 2020, at home A FUNERAL MASS is scheduled for 10am Wednesday, July 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, with Fr. Walter Nolte presiding. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION will be 4-8pm, Tuesday, with a Rosary at 7pm at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Archbishop Bergan Elementary School. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

