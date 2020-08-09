Gibbs, John F. "Jack November 8, 1932 - August 8, 2020 VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Tuesday, August 11th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 12th, at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Radio Talking Book or St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
