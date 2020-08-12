You have permission to edit this article.
Gibbs, John Francis "Jack"
Gibbs, John Francis "Jack"

Gibbs, John Francis "Jack"

Gibbs, John Francis "Jack" November 8, 1932 - August 8, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 12th, at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St. Interment, Calvary with Military Honors. To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

