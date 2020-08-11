Gibbs, John Francis "Jack" November 8, 1932 - August 8, 2020 John Francis "Jack" Gibbs, age 87 years of Omaha, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Feast of St. Dominic, at Crown Pointe in Omaha. Jack was born on November 8, 1932 in Omaha to his parents, Alice and John F. Gibbs, Sr. He grew up in Omaha and graduated from Creighton Prep High School. He graduated from Creighton University with a BSC in Management in May, 1954. Jack found his only love, Joyce Matt, while attending Creighton. They were married on September 25, 1954, in Omaha. They traveled with the U. S. Army to Fort Benning, GA where their oldest son, David, and oldest daughter, Dianne, were born. Jack was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army on June 2, 1962, as a 1st Lieutenant from Fort Benning, GA. They moved back to Omaha in 1956 where Jack worked in business management at Northern Natural Gas, Mutual of Omaha, and Clarkson Hospital, and their other three children, Susanne, Donald, and Gregory, were born. Jack and Joyce loved to travel, attend Creighton University basketball games, play cards, and attend the performing arts. Jack was a member of Radio Talking BookOmaha, and a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Parish, Omaha. Jack was a camera aficionado and enjoyed taking photos of all the family vacations and celebrations. Jack is survived by his five children: Dave (Leslie) Gibbs, Dianne (John) Mackey, Sue (Barry) Scheinost, Don Gibbs, (Beth Gibbs), and Greg (Lynette) Gibbs; 17 grandchildren: David John (Liz) Gibbs; Stephen Gibbs; Chris (Rachel) Gibbs; Brian (Rachael) Mackey; Daniel (Christy) Mackey; Carla, Lauren, and Emma Gibbs; Sarah (Gibbs) (Brian) Birkby; Ben Gibbs; Abby Gibbs; Matthew (Meagan) Gibbs; John (Kerri) Gibbs; Mark (Jen) Gibbs; Andrew, Nathan, and Jacob Gibbs; 12 great-grandchildren: Dillion, Levi, Kynlie, Liam, Samuel, Aiden, Blake, Connor, Logan, Emma, Vivian, and Baby Gibbs (November '20); two sisters, Carol (Jerry) Dugan, Janet and (Jim) Wicka; and two brothers-in-law, Tom (Janet) Matt and Jim Matt. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce; and his parents. VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Tuesday, August 11th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 12th, at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery; Military Honors by Millard American Legion Post #374 and VFW Post #8334. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Radio Talking Book or St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
