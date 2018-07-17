Giblin, Theresa Marie "Teri" Oct 2, 1957 - Jul 15, 2018 Passed into the peace of our Lord on Sunday, July 15th, surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Mary Ellen (Mahoney) Giblin, and brother, Daniel Joseph "Danny." She is survived by brothers, Louis (Janis) and Richard; sister, Mary Pat Roy (John); niece, Marijo Giblin Zielinski (Jacob); son, James Theron Ganser; granddaughter, Gwen Ganser; dear and trusted friend, Kathy Boos; cousins, friends, and caregivers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 18th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Thursday, July 19th at 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. The family would like to thank the compassionate and professional caregivers at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

