Giblin, Theresa Marie "Teri" Oct 2, 1957 - Jul 15, 2018 SERVICES: Thursday, July 19th at 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

