Glasser, Robert V.

Glasser, Robert V. September 3, 1942 - August 2, 2020 Age 77 of Omaha. Survived by wife, Catherine; children: Robert (Lori) Glasser, William (Brandi) Glasser, Andrew (Jessica) Glasser, and Catherine (Rafael) Cruz-Montes; seven grandchildren; sister, Paula Glasser; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF ROBERT'S LIFE: Wednesday, August 12, at 11:30am at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. For more info. and live webcast visit www.bramanmortuary.com. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

