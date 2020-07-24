Goings, Helen Helen Goings, age 84, passed away on July 10, 2020 in Omaha, NE. She is survived by 9 sisters and brothers, 8 children, 28 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, July 26th, 4-6pm at the Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 27th, Noon, also at the mortuary. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 South 78th St. Flowers and donations may be sent to 7921 Hascall Street, Omaha, NE. Masks must be worn to ceremonies and social distancing will be practiced. Log into Facebook and look for Roeder Mortuary 108th in your Facebook page to see services live. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
