Gonzalez, Joseph Michael October 5, 1978 - July 26, 2020 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by son, Jonathan Cain Gonzalez; father, William Gonzalez; mother, Donna Gonzalez; sister, Lisa Sales and husband Scott and their children, Abby and Dylan; sister, Anita Selman and husband Terry and their children, Maggie and Elliott. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 3pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Thursday 2pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or American Cancer Society. Family does request all attendees to follow COVID-19 restrictions and wear mask. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Joseph's obit and Stream Service KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
