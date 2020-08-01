Goodrich, Dona J. July 24, 1955 - July 29, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Joan Post. Survived by husband, Dave Goodrich; children, Tyson Becker, Katrina (Matt) Hullett, Ethan Becker, Tracy Goodrich and Joe Goodrich; father, Burton Post; siblings, Mary McKay, Clayton Post, Phil Post, Kim Minino and Ray Post; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, August 3, 2020, 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500
