Goossen, Kiana L. May 22, 1978 - July 27, 2020 Kiana L. Goossen, age 42, of Riverton, IL, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. She was born May 22, 1978, in Omaha, NE. She married Joshua W. Goossen September 9, 2010 and he survives. Also surviving are six children, Shailyn Holbert of Riverton, Mollie, Sicily and Katie Goossen, all of Omaha, NE; and Tyler and Kylan Williams, both of Riverton; mother, Carrie Lyle and acting father, Larry Brye of Omaha, NE; two siblings, Terri Lyle of Appleton, WI, and Darnell Holbert of Omaha, NE; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kiana was an extremely outgoing person and truly believed in thinking positively, always. She loved butterflies, to cook, traveling and she also enjoyed listening to music. She had a weird obsession with Thai food and her favorite meal was basil fried rice. Kiana loved her bling and her favorite color was glitter. She was extremely creative and enjoyed creating things with her hands. Most importantly, Kiana loved her family and she will be deeply missed. MEMORIAL GATHERING: 57pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield, IL. Additional services will be held in Omaha, NE at a later date. CDC Protocol shall be followed. Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com. Staab Funeral Home 1109 South 5th St., Springfield, IL 62703 | (217) 528-6461
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.