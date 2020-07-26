Graham, Nancy Ann March 15, 1950 - July 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Claire and Marie Nelson; brother, LeRoy Nelson. Survived by husband of 53 years, John; daughters, Tina Graham and Tricia (Craig) Mahan; grandchildren, Cody Graham, Wes and Claira Mahan; family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, July 27, 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 28 at 10am with Interment to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials suggested to The Victim Assistance Program of Nebraska. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.