Grange, Mary July 26, 1928 - July 16, 2020 Mary Grange, a longtime resident of Grand Island, NE, died after a long illness on July 16, 2020 in Papillion, NE. Mary and Bill, her husband of 69 years, moved to the Grand Lodge at Hillcrest in 2016 to be closer to their son, Dr. Tom Grange, and his family. Mary Claire (Matthews) Grange was born in Highmore, SD, on July 26, 1928. She is survived by her husband, Bill; and children: Mary Beth Harper of Kent, OH, Jim Grange (Pam) of Denver, CO, Tom Grange (Cindy) of Bellevue, NE, and Cass Grange (Thomas Moe) of Austin, TX. She leaves devoted grandchildren: Kate Harper Goodine (Dave), Sam Harper (Jenny), Will Harper, Etta Grange Skoch (Matt), Kipp Grange (Jenna), Fae Grange, Jack Grange (Rachael), Maggie Grange, Cathryn Grange, Eric Moe (Daniela), Andy Moe; and step-grandchildren, Alyssa Thomas (Travis), Logan Tyler (Jaynee) and Mason Tyler; as well as 17 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Jim Matthews (Marianne) and Ed Matthews (Wanda). Mary was preceded in death by her son, Jack, who died of cancer in 1974; granddaughter, Mary Cathryn Grange, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 1987; and her brothers, Thomas and Charles. Memorials can be made to the Grange Family Memorial at the Grand Island Central Catholic Foundation or to the Grand Island Public Library Foundation. Funeral Services will be held at St. Leo's Church in Grand Island at a later date. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE | (308) 398-2929

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Grange as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

