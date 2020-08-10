Grant, Irma J. March 8, 1927 - August 5, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, August 11th, from 9am to 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.); followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
