Grant, Irma J. March 8, 1927 - August 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Mark E.; Survived by daughters: Susan Grant (Rex Beck), Nancy Grant and Linda McGloin (Wayne Fithian); and grandchildren, Mark McGloin (Angelica Mendoza) and Brian McGloin. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, August 11th from 9am to 11am, at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.