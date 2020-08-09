Grant-Smith, Annie Mae (House) Age 86 Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Smith; parents, George W. House, Sr. and Annie Eliza Gregory House; Howard Gregory Sr. and Henrietta Barr Gregory; sons: Billy J. House, Roosevelt Collins and Anthony T. Collins; brothers: William Gregory Sr., Bernard Scott, Darnell Gregory, Byron House, Eric House; and cousin, Johnny B. Gregory. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, George Collins (Doris); daughters, Eva Veland, and Annie Hall (Rick), sisters: Bessie L. Peeples, and Lovie A. Mickels; brothers: Steve House, George W. House Jr., Howard Gregory Jr., and Rickey R. Gregory; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of family, friends, colleagues, and her Church family. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 15, 9am at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., Omaha. VISITATION: Friday, August 14, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave, Omaha. INTERMENT: Mt. Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
