Grant, Ulysses F. CMSgt USAF (Ret) Oct 10, 1939 - Jul 16, 2018 Age 78. Frank was a life member of the Oregon Military Masonic Lodge 223 Sherwood, OR; Scottish Rite Omaha, NE; VFW and American Legion Bellevue, NE; and DAV Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by wife, Edith Grant; parents, Standifer and Etta Grant; brothers, Homer Grant (Claudine) and McKinley Grant (Ora). Survived by sons, George Grant and Thomas Grant (Ying); grandson, Jonathan Grant; brother, Arlin Grant (Louise); sister, Una (Grant) Shubird (Ernest). VISITATION: 5–7pm Thursday, July 19th, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1:30pm Friday, July 20th, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to the charity of your choice. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

