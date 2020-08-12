Graves, Mary T. (Determan) March 19, 1928 - August 7, 2020 Mary was born in Dallas, SD to Catherine and William Determan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Jim" Graves; and her 3 brothers, George, Paul, and Joseph Determan. Survivors include her 9 children: Kathy (Milt) Zadina of Columbus NE, Rita (Fred) Weaver of Big Lake MO, Bernadette Graves of Kansas City MO, Charlie (Kay) Graves of St. Louis, MO, Loretta Graves of Omaha, Bill (Tricia) Graves of Omaha, Julie (John) Cavanaugh of LaVista NE, Mary (Steve) Boyles of Carrollton TX, and John (Shelley) Graves of Omaha. Also survived by 21 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, August 15, at 10:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. VISITATION before Mass will be on the Graves front porch/yard at 9:30am. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn and physical distancing be maintained. Private Inurnment. If unable to attend, you can view Mary's service at https://boxcast.tv/view/mary-t-graves-oomoh7ie8ozhom4fbitr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes School, or the Alzheimer's Association Midland Chapter, 11711 Arbor St, Suite 110, Omaha, NE 68144. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
