Gray, Jo Ann May 20, 1945 - August 1, 2020 Survived by children: Ron and Traci Gray, Donna and Darrin Suttles; sisters, Mary (Vince) Kiper, Doretha (Larry) Jenkins, Marjorie Trevillion and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10 am, at the gravesite, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, (402) 451-1000. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jo Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.