Gray, Jo Ann
Gray, Jo Ann May 20, 1945 - August 1, 2020 Survived by children: Ron and Traci Gray, Donna and Darrin Suttles; sisters, Mary (Vince) Kiper, Doretha (Larry) Jenkins, Marjorie Trevillion and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10 am, at the gravesite, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, (402) 451-1000. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jo Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

