Green, Frederick J. Jul 29, 1960 - Jul 15, 2018 Survived by children, LaMar, Carnell, Christopher, Keisha, Aaliyah; nine grandchildren;parents, George and Carnelle Green; brothers, Charles Green, Russell Green, Christopher "C.J." Green; host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. SERVICES: 1pm Tuesday, July 24, at Morning Star Baptist Church (2019 Burdette St.). Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

