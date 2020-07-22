Looking for a loved one?

Greenleaf, William Charles
0 entries

Greenleaf, William Charles

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Greenleaf, William Charles January 14, 1947 - July 17, 2020 Age 73. Survived by daughter, Kim Baker (Lucas Redden); grandchildren, Jordyn, Mariah, Makayla, Courtney, and Arianna; and ex-wife Connie Minkler. VISITATION: Sunday, July 26, 4-6pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 27, 11am at St. James United Methodist Church, East Campus, 1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Monday, July 27, 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Greenleaf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News