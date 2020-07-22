Greenleaf, William Charles January 14, 1947 - July 17, 2020 Age 73. Survived by daughter, Kim Baker (Lucas Redden); grandchildren, Jordyn, Mariah, Makayla, Courtney, and Arianna; and ex-wife Connie Minkler. VISITATION: Sunday, July 26, 4-6pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 27, 11am at St. James United Methodist Church, East Campus, 1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Monday, July 27, 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
