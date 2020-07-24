Looking for a loved one?

Greenwood, Larry G.
Greenwood, Larry G.

Greenwood, Larry G.

Greenwood, Larry G. March 14, 1944 - June 19, 2020 Age 76 of Bellevue. Larry is survived by his son, Lane Greenwood of Biloxi, MS; two daughters: Barb (Scott) Hunefeld of Omaha; Helen (Dr. Jon) Bleicher of Omaha; four grandchildren; sister: Alyce (Richard) Stine of Allentown, PA. Private Family Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials: Food Bank for the Heartland. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

