Greer, James R. "Jim" SMSgt USAF (Ret) Born on April 8, 1940 at Women's College Hospital to Elvia May Greer. Due to the birth situation, it was determined that Jim would have a better life, so he became a ward of the Children's Aid Society. Preceded in death by his wives, Sandra J. Greer and Maria C. Thomas-Greer; and daughter, Tamara D. Ward. Survived by his loving wife, Betty Greer; his son, Christopher J. Greer; step-children: Luanne Bonstead, Ric Thomas, April Perchal, Laura Miller and Nadine Reyes; grandchildren: Tony, Tyler, Jacob, Olivia, Samthana, Chase, Kaylee, Parker, Brooke, Christopher, Ellie, Brayden, Brittiany, and Delilah; and great-grandson, Gabriel Spain. Jim served honorably in the Canadian Army 1st for four years, and 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. Jim was an extreme Pittsburgh Steelers fan who attended Steeler Fantasy football camp, home and away games, and numerous Steeler Fan Cruises. Cremains will be Buried in the National Cemetery in Omaha, later. Arrangements and Cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
