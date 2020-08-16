You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Gregg, James W.
0 entries

Gregg, James W.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Gregg, James W.

Gregg, James W. October 23, 1928 - August 8, 2020 Graduate of Pacific Junction school 1946, Navy veteran of Korean War, employed by Army Corp of Engineers. Preceded in death by father and mother, William Gregg and Grace Gregg; and wife, Eva Gregg. Survived by brother, Larry (Skip) Gregg; and sister, Judy Lanum; sons, David and Donald Gregg; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION Saturday August 22, 12pm; FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm, at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church, 3702 s. 370 Plaza, Bellevue, NE. Special thanks to Richmont Village and the doctors and nurses of University of Nebraska Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of James Gregg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert