Gregg, James W. October 23, 1928 - August 8, 2020 Graduate of Pacific Junction school 1946, Navy veteran of Korean War, employed by Army Corp of Engineers. Preceded in death by father and mother, William Gregg and Grace Gregg; and wife, Eva Gregg. Survived by brother, Larry (Skip) Gregg; and sister, Judy Lanum; sons, David and Donald Gregg; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION Saturday August 22, 12pm; FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm, at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church, 3702 s. 370 Plaza, Bellevue, NE. Special thanks to Richmont Village and the doctors and nurses of University of Nebraska Medical Center.
