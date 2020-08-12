You have permission to edit this article.
Grimstad, Manford Searle TSgt USAF (Ret)
Grimstad, Manford Searle TSgt USAF (Ret) August 27, 1938 - August 10, 2020 Age 81. Manny served in the U. S. Air Force for 23 years, was a Vietnam Veteran, and worked for the U. S. Postal Service for 20 years. Preceded in death by sons, Brian and Mark; parents, Selvin and Mabel; sisters, Minerva Leitch and Darnella Severson; in-laws. Survived by wife of 62 years, Judy; son, Terry Grimstad; daughter, Lynn VanSomern; grandchildren Curtis and Alex Grimstad, Aly White and James VanSomern; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Grimstad (Debbie); and many nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, August 15th, 11am, Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. The family requests that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials to The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Manford Grimstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

