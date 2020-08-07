Gross, Gary L. October 30, 1955 - August 4, 2020 Survived by wife, RoseAnn M.; sons, Brennen Gross (Katherine) and Andrew Gross (Sarah); daughter, Kalee Gross; and three grandchildren: Noah, Aubrey and Adelyn Gross. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 7th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 8th, 9:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm, St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. The family kindly requests guests wear a mask. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
