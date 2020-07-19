Looking for a loved one?

Gude, Marilyn
Gude, Marilyn

Gude, Marilyn Age 87 Hamburg, IA. Life-long educator. Preceded by husband Jerry Gude; brother Robert Grayson. Survived by sons: Mike (Becky), Pat (Martha), Bob (Thea) all of Kansas City MO, and Mark (Katrina) of Hamburg; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister Betty Glock of Overland Park, KS; other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, July 20, 4:30-6:30pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, July 21, 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hamburg. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com

