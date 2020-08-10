You have permission to edit this article.
Gunia, Patrick J. August 18, 1972 - August 6, 2020 Preceded in death by father Edward. Survived by mother Dee; brothers, Michael (Garvey), and Dennis; sister Tabitha; nieces and nephews: Ashley (Mike), Sammi (Cavan), Thomas, Stevie (Milan), and Sara; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A special thank you to: Jordan, Bright, Olivia, JN, & Nyaruot. On August 6th, Patrick was called Home very suddenly. He is now reunited with his loving father, Ed. We know he is watching over us with his incredible smile. Our Heavenly Father, Blessed Mother Mary, and St. Padre Pio watched over him through his journey here on Earth, and now he is in the arms of Jesus. VISITATION: Wednesday after 4pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Gunia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

