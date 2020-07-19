Looking for a loved one?

Gunn-Bermudez, Candi L.
Gunn-Bermudez, Candi L.

Gunn-Bermudez, Candi L. December 23, 1970 - July 14, 2020 CELEBRATION OF CANDI'S LIFE: Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11am. VISITATION with the family one hour prior at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. For live webcast and more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Candi Gunn-Bermudez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

