Gunter, James A. January 24, 1937 - August 9, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Norma J. Gunter. Survived by son, David J. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 12th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 13th, 10am, Lord of Love Lutheran Church (10405 Fort St.) Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Gunter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.