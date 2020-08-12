You have permission to edit this article.
Gunter, James A.
Gunter, James A. January 24, 1937 - August 9, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Norma J. Gunter. Survived by son, David J. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 12th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 13th, 10am, Lord of Love Lutheran Church (10405 Fort St.) Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

