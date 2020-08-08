Guthrie, Janet L. October 11, 1927 - August 5, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by son, James; parents, John and Louise Ritter; brother, Francis "Tex" Ritter. Survived by husband of 72 years, Edward; son, John (Nancy) of Chillicothe, MO; daughter, Peggy (Paul) Murphy; daughter-in-law, Karen Guthrie; grandchildren: Kristina (Adam) Staebell, Kara (Alan) Winkelbauer, Talia (Jeff) Swanson, Aaron (Rachel) Maurice, Rachel (Brett) Romeiser, Ryan Guthrie; 11 great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, cousins, and loving friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020, 3-5pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. Private Service at Lord of Love Lutheran Church 10405 Fort St. Omaha, NE. The service will be live streamed on Youtube: Lord of Love Lutheran Church Omaha. Private Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Memorials to Lord of Love Lutheran Church. The family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask and social distance for everyone's safety. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
