You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Guthrie, Janet L.
0 entries

Guthrie, Janet L.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Guthrie, Janet L.

Guthrie, Janet L. October 11, 1927 - August 5, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by son, James; parents, John and Louise Ritter; brother, Francis "Tex" Ritter. Survived by husband of 72 years, Edward; son, John (Nancy) of Chillicothe, MO; daughter, Peggy (Paul) Murphy; daughter-in-law, Karen Guthrie; grandchildren: Kristina (Adam) Staebell, Kara (Alan) Winkelbauer, Talia (Jeff) Swanson, Aaron (Rachel) Maurice, Rachel (Brett) Romeiser, Ryan Guthrie; 11 great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, cousins, and loving friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020, 3-5pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. Private Service at Lord of Love Lutheran Church 10405 Fort St. Omaha, NE. The service will be live streamed on Youtube: Lord of Love Lutheran Church Omaha. Private Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Memorials to Lord of Love Lutheran Church. The family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask and social distance for everyone's safety. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Guthrie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News