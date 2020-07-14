Haack, Wanda July 20, 1935 - July 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Erwin Haack; son, Ed Haack; great-grandson, Austin Renshaw. Survived by children, J�rgen (Kathleen) Haack and Christine Haack; sister, Irmgard Frieling; grandchildren, Brett (Becki) Haack, Dillion (McKenzie) Haack, Justin Haack, Lawrence Renshaw, April Renshaw and Amber Mendosa; great-grandchildren, Ariel, Remi, Wesson, Antonio and Abel. The family requests privacy at this time, a Celebration of Life will be annouced at later time. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

