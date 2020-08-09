Haggstrom, John Andrew, M.D. July 21, 1936 - August 7, 2020 Dr. Haggstrom was born on a farm outside of Wolbach, NE on July 21, 1936, and died on August 7, 2020, in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Helen Haggstrom; his sister, Mary Lou Cummings; and his brother Terry Haggstrom. Dr. Haggstrom graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, NE. John married Janis Marie DeVore of Norfolk, NE on June 17, 1961. He graduated M.D. cum laude from the University of Nebraska Medical School in 1962 and completed his residency in Radiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Haggstrom then served as a Lt. Commander at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia. He returned to Omaha in 1968 to practice Radiology at Children's Hospital and Nebraska Methodist Hospital. In 1978, he became the Chief of Radiology at Children's Memorial Hospital and served in that role until his retirement in 2002. Throughout his medical career, he cared for children and taught students and residents. John was a racehorse owner when younger, loved traveling around the world with his wife Janis, and was a dedicated fan of UNO hockey and Nebraska football. He is survived by his loving wife, Janis; his grateful sons, Dr. John Haggstrom (Ann) of Omaha, and Dr. David Haggstrom (Anita) of Indianapolis, IN; and grandchildren, Kathryn and Thomas Haggstrom (John), and Andrew and Erik Haggstrom (David). Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE: Saturday, August 15th, Evergreen. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.