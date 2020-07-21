Hake, Pamela April 18, 1960 - July 17, 2020 Pamela Hake, age 60 of Omaha, NE, died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Omaha. Pamela Sue Hake was born on April 18, 1960 in Norfolk, NE, to Archie S. and Doris M. (Fiala) Hake of rural Creston, NE. Pam was a confirmed member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston. She attended Leigh Community School in Leigh, NE, earned a degree in computer programming at NTCC in Norfolk. She worked for Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus as a programmer, then moved to Des Moines, IA and worked for Ruan Trucking. Pam later returned to Omaha to study geology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She was currently employed with the Omaha Police Department. Pam enjoyed reading, spending time with her nieces and nephews and she was very interested in environmental issues and collecting quilt fabric. Pam is survived by sister, Cathie (Dennis) Miller of Estes Park, CO; brother, Daryl Hake of Creston, NE; sister, Sharon (Dale) Kumpf of Leigh, NE; brother, Kevin (Tracy) Hake of Creston, NE; nieces and nephews: Erin Monroe (Emily and Nathan), Travis (Misty Newton) Kumpf; Cory (Annie) Kumpf and Tate, Ryan (Makayla) Kumpf; Sofia and Korbin Hake. Pam was preceded in death by parents, Archie and Doris Hake; niece, Jessica Miller. A private family service will be held on Thursday, July 23, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston, NE, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook Page beginning at 10am. Interment: Fairview Cemetery in Creston. PUBLIC VISITATION: Wednesday, July 22, from 3-7pm, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and wear a mask. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com. GASS HANEY FUNERAL HOME 2109 14th St., Columbus, NE | (402) 564-5227
