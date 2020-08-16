You have permission to edit this article.
Hansen, Dean H.

Hansen, Dean H. Age 87 Of Ithaca, NE. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Marguerite; son, Lonny (Denise) of Ithaca, NE; daughters, Marla (Richard) Janak of Papillion, NE and Lynette Hansen of Blair, NE; grandson, Jared Janak. Due to Covid-19 concerns, all Services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dean Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

