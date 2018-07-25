Hansen, Marvin L. Marvin L. Hansen, 79, of Glenwood, IA passed away on July 22, 2018 at the Josie Harper House in Omaha, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 10:30am at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. VISITATION will be from 5-7pm on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial and military rites will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. Loess Hills Funeral & Cremation Center Glenwood, IA (712) 527-5241 www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

