Hansman, Derrick E. Age 42, passed away July 23, 2018. He was born in Carroll, Iowa on February 18, 1976. Derrick was preceded in death by his mother, Jolene Hansman. Derrick is survived by his daughters, Alexis Danielle and Madison Taylor Hansman; father, Larry Hansman (Sharon Sibenaller); siblings, Douglas Hansman (Jodie Odendahl), Donette Adams (John), David Hansman (Nicole); nieces, Ava and Charlotte Adams; aunt, uncles and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION is 5pm-7pm, on Thursday at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL, is 10am, on Friday at St. Joan of Arc, 3122 S. 74th Street in Omaha. Interment is in Resurrection Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., 712-256-9988 Council Bluffs IA 51501 www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.