Hanson, Jean R. Age 90 Of Valley, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald. Survived by son, Kirk (Rhonda) Hanson of Valley; grandchildren, Kirk, Jr (Jenny) Hanson, Amber (Justin) Olson and Erik (Jordan) Hanson; great-grandchildren, Max and Kal Hanson and Laken and Oaklee Olson; niece, Hallie (Chad) Salem of Lincoln. Private Services were held. Memorials to Presbyterian Church of the Cross, Dodge County Humane Society or the Nebraska Humane Society. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

