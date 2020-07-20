Hanson, Jean S. November 27, 1929 - July 15, 2020 Survived by son, Kirk Hanson Sr. (Rhonda) of Valley, NE; grandson, Kirk Hanson Jr.. (Jenny) of Valley; granddaughter, Amber Olson (Justin); grandson, Erik Hanson (Jordan) of Arlington, NE; niece, Hallie Salem (Chad) of Lincoln, NE; grandsons, Max, Kalmer, and Laken; granddaughter Oaklee; and 2 great-nieces. Preceded in death by father Mike Smith; mother Fern Smith; husband Jerry Hanson; and brother Bob Smith. Jean will be remembered for her love of family, lake life, Husker Athletics, volunteering at Clarkson hospital, gardening and traveling the world. She was an avid golfer and tennis player at Happy Hollow Country Club. She was an honored member of the Junior League of Omaha, and was President of her beloved Delta Gamma during her college years at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. While attending UNL she made the Dean's list all 4 years. Up until the past two years she never missed a home Nebraska Football game and attended many road games with friends. Jean loved horses, playing bridge with her best friends, and one year was an Aksarben Princess. She delighted in her grandchildren and ALL of their friends. She was truly a grandmother to everyone who came to her lake house at Ginger Cove where she lived for almost 50 years. At all times she was a put-together classy lady, hosting countless parties (including her grandson's 200 person Fraternity Rush Parties for Pi Kappa Alpha!) and decorating her house beautifully for every season. She was famous for her one liners and had an old world phrase that always fit the moment. She was generous to family, friends and neighbors, always available to selflessly help. The world will be a little less bright without her in it. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
