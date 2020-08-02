Hardenbergh, Almeta J. April 1934 - July 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Homer and Evelyn Longmore; brothers, Harlo and Kenneth Longmore; daughter, Celeste Smith-Meadows; husband, Lewis Hardenbergh. Survived by sons, Rod (Kathy) Hardenbergh of Omaha, Vance (Vickie) Hardenbergh of North Platte, NE, Dennis (Lori) Hardenbergh of Phoenix, AZ; daughters, LuAnn Finnegan of Sidney, NE, Jenny (Nathan) McDaniel of Omaha; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Almeta loved her huge family and was intensely hospitable, always sharing home-baked goodies with anyone she could. Almeta volunteered countless hours in her ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She spent as much time as possible on sewing projects and alterations. She was always ready with jokes and songs. One of Almeta's favorite tunes was "Goodnight Sweetheart" performed by Sha Na Na. We bid our "Sweetheart" peace and rest. A Zoom Funeral will be held Saturday August 8 at 4:30pm. Memorials may be made to the family. A special thanks to Hickory Villa Assisted Living for caring so well for her these past two years.
