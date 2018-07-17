Harpster, Ruth J. Jan 27, 1933 - Jul 13, 2018 Of Omaha. Survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Ernest (Nalin) Harpster III, Robert (Norene) Harpster, and Roger Harpster; 13 grandchildren: Kyle and Amanda Harpster, Savannah Harpster, Conrad and Cassandra Goetzinger, Samantha Harpster, Heather and Joshua Harpster, Nicholas Harpster, Heidi and Eric Harpster, Yuyang Zeng and Yuheng Chen; brother, Virgil (Betty) Roberts; sisters, Donna Carstensen, Julie Kruse; and sister-in-law, Barbara Harpster. Preceded in death by husband, Ernest Harpster; brother-in-law, Larry Harpster; and sister-in-law, Laura Salzbrenner. Member of Community of Christ Church, Omaha Bird Society, Lutheran Family Services, and North Omaha Community Club. Longtime owner of Kenwood Feed Store. VISITATION: 6-8pm Wednesday at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday at Roeder Mortuary 108th Street Chapel. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to Boy Scout Troop #31 or Community of Christ Church. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

