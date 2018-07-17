Harpster, Ruth J. Jan 27, 1933 - Jul 13, 2018 Of Omaha. Survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Ernest (Nalin) Harpster III, Robert (Norene) Harpster, and Roger Harpster; 13 grandchildren: Kyle and Amanda Harpster, Savannah Harpster, Conrad and Cassandra Goetzinger, Samantha Harpster, Heather and Joshua Harpster, Nicholas Harpster, Heidi and Eric Harpster, Yuyang Zeng and Yuheng Chen; brother, Virgil (Betty) Roberts; sisters, Donna Carstensen, Julie Kruse; and sister-in-law, Barbara Harpster. Preceded in death by husband, Ernest Harpster; brother-in-law, Larry Harpster; and sister-in-law, Laura Salzbrenner. Member of Community of Christ Church, Omaha Bird Society, Lutheran Family Services, and North Omaha Community Club. Longtime owner of Kenwood Feed Store. VISITATION: 6-8pm Wednesday at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday at Roeder Mortuary 108th Street Chapel. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to Boy Scout Troop #31 or Community of Christ Church. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.