Harrach, Randall Warren September 23, 1961 - August 1, 2020 Preceded in death by his mother, Linda Rae (Langford) Harrach; grandparents, Elmer and Doris Harrach, Ray and Jeanne Langford. Survived by his father, Warren Harrach; wife, Sheri Harrach; children, Austin and Hannah Harrach; siblings, Kathy (Danny) Jones, Rich (Pam) Harrach, Shelly (Luke) Ranck; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 5-6:30pm, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 6:30pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Burial: Thursday at North Platte Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
6:30PM-7:00PM
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
