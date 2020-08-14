You have permission to edit this article.
Harrahill, Michael J.
Harrahill, Michael J.

Harrahill, Michael J. January 17, 1948 - August 10, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 14th, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 1. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Capital Campaign. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

