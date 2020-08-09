Hartman, Steve June 10, 1973 - August 1, 2020 Steve is survived by his wife, Lindsay; children, Prestyn, Camdyn, Ceilee, Eian, and Olivia; parents, Carl Hartman, Cyndi (Gerald) Splear; siblings, Carl Wisehart, Patrick Hartman, Nick Hartman; best friend, Neil Jay. A dedicated surgical tech for over 20 years, Steve worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and with Dr. Dave Clare in Lincoln, and in Omaha with Ortho Nebraska. He was also a representative for Depuy Medical Sales. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Private Family Celebration of Life is planned. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
