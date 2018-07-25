Hathaway, Marilyn Platt Dec 29, 1929 - Jul 20, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, William Estes Hathaway. Survived by daughter, Selaba Travis; and grandsons, Christopher M. Travis and Aaron M. Travis. Marilyn was born in Leadville, CO, and lived in Colorado Springs and Denver before moving to Omaha where she spent the last 15 years. Marilyn will be buried alongside William on July 26 at Fairmount Cemetery in Denver.

